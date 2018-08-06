Clemson recruiting: Most wanted on offense for 2019

Heading into the season, Clemson has wrapped up the majority of its 2019 recruiting class. The Tigers currently have 22 commitments, and we expect them to sign somewhere around 28-30 prospects in the end.

With that said, there are still several top targets remaining on Clemson’s board for both offense and defense. In this article, we take a look at the five most wanted offensive targets the Tigers would love to add to the 2019 class:

Clay Webb, 5-star OL, Oxford, Ala. (Oxford High)

Clemson is vying with Alabama, Georgia and Auburn for the services of Webb, the nation’s top-ranked center. In-state Alabama has understandably been viewed as the odds-on favorite for quite some time, though that may not necessarily be the case. Webb keeps his recruitment close to the vest, and his recruitment is expected to extend until December. He intends to take official visits during the season. Clemson is certainly in the mix, having gotten Webb on campus in each of the past two months, including for the All In Cookout.

Jakai Moore, 4-star OL, Nokesville, Va. (Patriot High)

Clemson had hoped that Moore would attend the cookout, but he was unable to make it due to a conflict with his AAU basketball team’s schedule. While that wasn’t what the Tigers wanted, Moore says he is still high on Clemson and wants to take an official visit there in the fall. Moore has developed a good relationship with Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell, who is trying to sell him on being the potential replacement for senior All-American left tackle Mitch Hyatt. Moore named Clemson one of his top seven schools in June along with Penn State, Ohio State, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, North Carolina and Miami.

Darnell Wright, 5-star OL, Huntington, W.Va. (Huntington High)

Clemson’s staff and commits continue to recruit Wright, the nation’s No. 1 offensive tackle. The Tigers are working to get him on campus and must do so to have a shot with him. Wright has said that he wants to visit Clemson, although it remains to be seen if he will. As it stands now, Clemson looks like a long shot. Alabama, Tennessee and Ohio State are a few schools that have been mentioned most in his recruitment.

Hudson Henry, 4-star TE, Little Rock, Ark. (Pulaski Academy)

Henry is an oversign candidate. Clemson has already filled its two tight end spots in the 2019 class, but if Henry wanted to come to Clemson, the Tigers would be more than happy to take the country’s top-ranked tight end. Clemson has a spot in his top five with Arkansas, Stanford, Penn State and Wisconsin. Henry’s father and two brothers all played football at Arkansas, so his deep ties to the Razorbacks present a difficult hurdle for the other contenders to overcome.

Jerrion Ealy, 4-star RB, Flowood, Miss. (Jackson Prep) – Ole Miss commit

Clemson is looking to take a second running back in this class, and Ealy is on the wish list. He committed to Ole Miss in December 2017 but has continued to be pursued by other schools, including Clemson. He is planning to take official visits this fall, and Clemson is in the mix to get one of them.

Other names to keep an eye on: Tampa (Fla.) Plant 4-star OL Will Putnam; Crystal Lake (Ill.) South 4-star OL Trevor Keegan; Baton Rouge (La.) Southern Lab 4-star RB Tyrion Davis, LSU commit

