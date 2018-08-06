Falcinelli says he doesn’t care ‘who is back there’ at quarterback

There is no one more important to a quarterback than his center. The two have to be on the same page at all times. The relationship is similar to that of a pitcher and his catcher.

For the last year, Kelly Bryant and Justin Falcinelli have worked together at Clemson. They both played a key role in the Tigers’ run to a third straight ACC Championship and third straight appearance in the College Football Playoff.

However in the off-season, the biggest question is will Bryant be Clemson’s quarterback this season. Despite being the ACC Championship Game MVP and leading the Tigers to a 12-2 record, Bryant is being pushed for his starting job by freshman Trevor Lawrence.

Bryant started camp as the No. 1 guy, but Lawrence has made a name for himself with the coaches in the spring and came from No. 4 on the depth chart to No. 2 entering fall camp, while running off Zerrick Cooper and Hunter Johnson in the process.

What does All-ACC center Justin Falcinelli think about the Tigers’ quarterback competition?

“We just work. I don’t care who is back there,” he said. “Kelly Bryant is a great player. Kelly took us so far last season so I would be perfectly happy with Kelly. Trevor is a great athlete. He’s still got learning to do and he’s got little things to work on because he’s young. They are both fantastic players.

“Even Chase Brice, he is a great player. He’s going to surprise a lot of people.”