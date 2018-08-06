Swinney Monday Practice Report

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has been pleased with what he has seen from his team the first three days of camp. Swinney pointed out several times how improved the receivers are compared with this time last year.
Unlike Jalen Hurts, Clemson’s Kelly Bryant knows exactly where he stands with head coach Dabo Swinney and the coaching staff. Over the weekend, Hurts told reporters he has not heard anything from his (…)
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts got many in college football talking with his comments about how the Alabama coaches handled the communication with him since the national championship game. Clemson (…)
There is no one more important to a quarterback than his center. The two have to be on the same page at all times. The relationship is similar to that of a pitcher and his catcher. For the last year, Kelly (…)
Heading into the season, Clemson has wrapped up the majority of its 2019 recruiting class. The Tigers currently have 22 commitments, and we expect them to sign somewhere around 28-30 prospects in the end. (…)
Clemson football players, by their own choice, instituted their annual social media ban prior to the start of fall camp. They of course did this last week and the ban is issued for the entire season. However, (…)
Jackson Carman was one of the highest rated offensive linemen Clemson has ever recruited. So, you can imagine the expectations set for him when he arrived in Tigertown this past January. Carman was rated as (…)
Clemson is in position to get the nation’s top-ranked 2020 prospect back on campus this fall. Damascus (Md.) five-star defensive lineman Bryan Bresee told The Clemson Insider he is planning to return (…)