Unlike Alabama with Hurts, Clemson is very transparent with Bryant

Unlike Jalen Hurts, Clemson’s Kelly Bryant knows exactly where he stands with head coach Dabo Swinney and the coaching staff.

Over the weekend, Hurts told reporters he has not heard anything from his Alabama coaches in the last eight months including head coach Nick Saban, in regards to what is going on and where he is at in his quarterback battle with Tua Tagovailoa.

Hurts, who is 26-2 as a starter for the Crimson Tide, is in an intense competition with Tagovailoa, the hero from Alabama’s overtime win over Georgia in last year’s national championship game. Tagovailoa came off the bench in the third quarter and rallied the Crimson Tide after Hurts struggled in the opening half.

Since then, Hurts says no coach on Alabama’s staff has talked to him about the quarterback competition and where he is at in all of it.

It is the exact opposite at Clemson.

Clemson is also going through a quarterback battle. Bryant, who led the Tigers to a 12-2 record and to the College Football Playoff last year before being beat by Alabama, is trying to hold on to his job as freshman phenom Trevor Lawrence tries to take it away from him.

The difference for Bryant compared to Hurts’ situation, the coaches at Clemson have talked to him about the quarterback competition and he knows exactly where he stands in all of it.

“They have been straight up honest with us since (the spring) and the meetings leading up to (camp),” Bryant said after practice Monday night. “It is a competition at every position. The best guy is going to play. There is competition everywhere. You are just going to have to go out and prove yourself. There is nothing guaranteed. You have to earn everything. You have to work for it.”

Swinney says they are very transparent at Clemson. They want their players to know where they stand, including at the quarterback position.

“We communicate with our guys all the time. We grade everything. Everybody is on the same page,” he said. “We are very transparent here. Everybody knows where they stand. That does not mean they always like that, but that just comes with the territory.

“That is one of the things I believe in.”

Every year when a season is completed, Swinney sits down with his returning players and he goes through it all. He hits the good points, the bad points, where he wants them to be in the spring and where he wants them to get to by the time fall practice starts. No stone is left unturned and nothing is personal.

The message is clear. It’s about getting each individual player better and ready for the next season.

“We go through all the information,” Swinney said. “We go through strength and conditioning to academics. Where you are as a player both personally and competitively and what we have to do get better. We are just very transparent with our culture here.

“You have to go earn it and you just have to go be the best guy. You can’t rest on your laurels around here.”

That honesty is helping Bryant. He is playing with a lot of confidence in camp because he knows where he stands with the coaches and he knows what he has to do in order to retain his job as Clemson’s starting quarterback.

“Kelly is very confident and he should be,” Swinney said. “The guy is going on his fourth year. He has worked his butt off for three years. He has studied. The kid has won an ACC Championship. He has made huge plays in huge games. He has made big mistakes in big games. You get better and you improve.

“He is very confident. He is a great leader, but he is also very self-aware of what he has to do and very aware of the competition. He accepts that challenge.”