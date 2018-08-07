Clemson releases exhibition opponent

Clemson releases exhibition opponent

Basketball

Clemson releases exhibition opponent

Clemson University men’s basketball will host Barton College in its lone exhibition game of the 2018-19 preseason on Thursday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. Admission to the exhibition is FREE to the general public.

The Tigers will open the regular season on Tuesday, Nov. 6 when it hosts The Citadel and will play eight of its non-conference games at home inside Littlejohn Coliseum. To view the complete non-conference schedule, click HERE.

Clemson basketball season tickets are available by going online to ClemsonTigers.com or by calling the athletic ticket office at 1-800-CLEMSON. Now is the time to secure your seats for the 2018-19 men’s basketball season.

, Basketball

More TCI

Latest

reply
1hr

The Clemson baseball program has picked up a verbal commitment from class of 2020 infielder Max Wagner. The Green Bay (Wis.) Preble standout announced his commitment via social media Tuesday afternoon. (…)

reply
5hr

Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins had plenty of praise for freshman Justyn Ross when he talked with reporters following Monday’s practice. “That guy is a freak. He is a freak. I thought he was (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home