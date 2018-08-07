Clemson releases exhibition opponent

Clemson University men’s basketball will host Barton College in its lone exhibition game of the 2018-19 preseason on Thursday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. Admission to the exhibition is FREE to the general public.

The Tigers will open the regular season on Tuesday, Nov. 6 when it hosts The Citadel and will play eight of its non-conference games at home inside Littlejohn Coliseum. To view the complete non-conference schedule, click HERE.

Clemson basketball season tickets are available by going online to ClemsonTigers.com or by calling the athletic ticket office at 1-800-CLEMSON. Now is the time to secure your seats for the 2018-19 men’s basketball season.