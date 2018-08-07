Ferrell on talking smack to Trevor Lawrence

Ferrell on talking smack to Trevor Lawrence

Football

Ferrell on talking smack to Trevor Lawrence

Clelin Ferrell likes to talk smack to the younger players and that includes Trevor Lawrence.  Ferrell said he’s not being hard on the younger players but that it’s all in love and caring.

, , , Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
9hr

The Clemson baseball program has picked up a verbal commitment from class of 2020 infielder Max Wagner. The Green Bay (Wis.) Preble standout announced his commitment via social media Tuesday afternoon. (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home