Ferrell on talking smack to Trevor Lawrence

Clelin Ferrell likes to talk smack to the younger players and that includes Trevor Lawrence. Ferrell said he’s not being hard on the younger players but that it’s all in love and caring.
Christian Wilkins admits it’s pretty cool to see himself pictured on the cover of Sports Illustrated with Dexter Lawrence, Clelin Ferrell and Austin Bryant. The next issue of the national (…)
Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins loves the competition on Clemson’s defense line. Wilkins said following Tuesday’s practice that he demands the most from the younger defensive line and (…)
After battling injury all of last season, but playing through it, Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence feels as good as he has ever felt from a football and health standpoint. Lawrence spoke with the (…)
It is only been four days, but Brent Venables has been pleased with how Tre Lamar has responded in fall camp. The Clemson linebacker has come into camp focused and ready to pick up where he left off last (…)
Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables is pleased with what he has seen from the freshman in fall camp after the first four days of practice. Venables went into detail on every position in his remarks (…)
Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell took exception with comments made by defensive end Albert Huggins earlier in camp. Huggins had stated last Friday that freshman defensive end Xavier Thomas had the quickest (…)
Since he became the starting quarterback of one college football’s most dominant programs in the last seven years, Kelly Bryant has learned to take things as they are and not to get too caught up in the (…)
On Monday night, Clemson extended a scholarship offer to class of 2020 infielder Max Wagner. It was an offer he couldn’t refuse. “I got the offer last night, and I couldn’t say no to it, (…)
Heading into fall camp, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was admittedly in wait-and-see mode with newcomer Lyn-J Dixon. However, after just three practices, including one in shells on Monday, Swinney has seen (…)
The Clemson baseball program has picked up a verbal commitment from class of 2020 infielder Max Wagner. The Green Bay (Wis.) Preble standout announced his commitment via social media Tuesday afternoon. (…)