Swinney, Bryant excited about this year’s wide receivers

Monday’s post practice conversations at Clemson weren’t just all about the quarterbacks.

Head coach Dabo Swinney could not help but glow when he spoke with the media about his wide receivers following the Tigers’ third practice of fall camp.

Last year, Clemson was young at wide receiver and there were times during the course of the season when it showed. This coming season, though, Swinney thinks things will be different.

“We are much better at wide receiver than we were this time last year, and it is not even close,” he said.

The Tigers are better at wide receiver simply based off coaching, development and experience. Tee Higgins is a year older and wiser. Amari Rodgers is a year holder and faster. Diondre Overton and Cornell Powell are now juniors. T.J. Chase has now been in the program three years and is a redshirt sophomore, while Hunter Renfrow and Trevion Thompson are both redshirt seniors.

“There was a lot of coaching going on last year at that position,” Swinney said. “You can’t give guys a pill. Sometimes you have to … it is just a lot. You are talking about a lot of new guys and they are just at a different spot.”

Swinney especially pointed out Higgins, who reported to camp at 208 pounds and seems to be in a better place both physically and mentally, the same thing with Rodgers, Powell and Overton. Swinney is excited about the potential of his receivers and he did not even mention freshmen Derion Kendrick or Justyn Ross in the conversation.

“All of those guys, I’m just really pleased with them,” Swinney said.

Even Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant has noticed a change in the way his receivers are performing so far in camp.

“I feel like we have more depth and a lot more experience,” he said. “I feel like we have guys that know how to play. They know how to do the little things that lead to the big things so that is good to see.

“We have guys out there that can come in and there will be no drop off at any of the positions out there.”