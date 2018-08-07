Swinney loves where Lawrence is at

Though it has only been three days since fall camp began, Dabo Swinney has been pleased with what he has seen out of his quarterbacks to this point.

Clemson’s head coach said all three players have improved and the competition has been unbelievable.

“There is just this sense of urgency on every play,” he said. “I love that. As a coach, it does not get any better than that, especially when every single play there is just this level of intensity at that position. It is awesome.”

Swinney reports that starter Kelly Bryant has had three really good days of practice and he thought Monday night’s practice might have been his best of the three. As for freshman Trevor Lawrence, who is seriously pushing Bryant for the starting job, he has been better in all facets on where he was in the spring.

“He has just continued to improve,” Swinney said. “He is heavier. I think that has really helped him. Knowledge wise in his first three days he has cut down (the mistakes), he is still making some mistakes, but he has cut way down on those mistakes. He is still trying to figure out some things on the type of throws he can make.”

The main thing for Lawrence is just adjusting to the speed of the game and understanding what kind of throws he can make and which ones he can’t make.

“That is what practice is for,” Swinney said. “He is a guy that can kind of make every throw and in high school he was able to make those throws. Whereas the windows are a little tighter, the guys are a little longer, they are a little more athletic and they can get to the spots quicker so I think he has figured that out a little bit.

“I just love where he is with his size and strength and his knowledge.”

Ross continues to impress: Granted it has only been three days and the Tigers will not go to full pads until Wednesday, but so far freshman wide receiver Justyn Ross has been the talk of fall camp.

“Justyn is really natural. I love his coachability,” Swinney said. “You never know until you start coaching a guy where he is going to be. I have had some guys that are really talented where you say ole boy this is going to take a while. He is one of those guys that is just very natural at a lot of things. The things that we really need to clean up, he is hungry for that coaching and he really applies it.”

Freshman corners look good, so far. Swinney says so far so good on freshmen cornerback Mario Goodrich and Kyler McMichael, which is what he and the defensive coaches, were hoping for in camp.

The two freshmen have reported to camp ready to go and they are adjusting well.

“He made a one-handed catch today,” Swinney said of Goodrich. “It was awesome. I love his coachability. He’s tough, got great ball skills.”

Added Swinney on McMichael: “He’s one of the fastest kids we’ve had come in here. He’s explosive.”

Feaster is coming back. Swinney said they will get running back Tavien Feaster back at practice today. The junior running back missed the first three days of camp with an injury.

Swinney said Feaster will wear a green jersey on Tuesday, which means he can participate in individual drills, but he cannot participate in any contact drills.

Linebacker James Skalski is improving as well, but he will still be out of practice for a little bit longer according to Swinney.