Wagner: 'I couldn't say no' to Clemson

On Monday night, Clemson extended a scholarship offer to class of 2020 infielder Max Wagner.

It was an offer he couldn’t refuse.

“I got the offer last night, and I couldn’t say no to it, especially it being my dream school,” Wagner told TCI. “My family liked it and they like the university, so we had to say yes to it.”

On Tuesday afternoon, Wagner announced via Twitter his verbal commitment to Clemson.

The Green Bay, Wis., native chose the Tigers over other offers from LSU, TCU, Vanderbilt and Kansas State.

“I had a couple other offers, but growing up, Clemson was my dream school,” Wagner said. “I started watching them this past year, and just the way the atmosphere is at the stadium, I wanted to be there right away. So, that’s what made my decision.”

Clemson head coach Monte Lee was thrilled when Wagner called him to commit.

“When I told coach Lee that I’d like to climb aboard and commit, he was definitely excited,” Wagner said. “He said over and over again how excited him and the coaching staff were, and that just made me feel good about it, that they’re excited to have me there.”

Wagner has yet to visit Clemson, though that will change soon.

“I’m actually going down there in about two weeks, just driving through,” he said. “I’m going to walk through it with my family. Then I’ve talked to coach Lee a little bit, and I think I’m going to come down there the first of September and catch a football game and visit some of the stuff down there.”

Wagner has heard a lot about the Tigers, as his father works with a former Clemson and Major League Baseball pitcher.

“My dad actually works with a guy who went to Clemson by the name of Jason Berken,” Wagner said.

Wagner (6-0, 195) batted .461 last season at Preble High School after hitting .406 as a freshman the year before. This summer, he batted better than .350 for his travel ball squad.

Based on what he has heard, Wagner believes Clemson fans will see him at third base in the future. He plays shortstop for his high school team.

“I’m kind of a bigger shortstop,” Wagner said. “Coach (Bradley) LeCroy said that he would like me at third because of how athletic I am, and to be at third it would be a really good asset for them.”