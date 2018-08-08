Big-time Alabama DT discusses Clemson interest

Eric Taylor is considered one of the top defensive tackle prospects in not only the Yellowhammer State but all of the country for the class of 2020. The Trussville (Ala.) Hewitt-Trussville product has over a dozen Division I scholarship offers in tow as a junior.

While Clemson has not yet pulled the trigger on an offer, Taylor told TCI he feels it is one of several schools showing the most early interest along with Alabama, Georgia, Florida State and Auburn.

The interest between the Tigers and Taylor is mutual, as the 6-foot-5, 285-pound recruit is hoping to see an offer from Clemson come his way.

“Clemson offering me would be big time,” Taylor said. “I feel like my recruitment would go up some cause of a big-time program like this.”

Taylor traveled to check out Clemson and compete at the Dabo Swinney Camp in June. He was one of the standout campers and garnered substantial individual attention from the coaching staff, particularly defensive tackles coach Todd Bates.

Bates, Swinney and the staff made Taylor feel right at home while on campus.

“Everyone is just down to earth,” he said.

Taylor was also impressed by Clemson’s mega football complex, which he was able to tour before the camp. In fact, he cited “getting to see the facility” as the highlight of the visit.

What is Taylor’s favorite part of the facility?

“Probably the sleeping room,” he said. “Most colleges don’t have that.”

Taylor, who visited Alabama and Georgia this summer as well, said he doesn’t have any trips planned for the fall as of yet.

Taylor’s offer sheet includes Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Arkansas, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee, Oregon and others.

