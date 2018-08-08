Photo Gallery: First day in full pads

Clemson’s football team hit the practice fields for the fifth day of fall camp on Wednesday and the first in full pads. The Clemson Insider was on hand for the first four periods the media was allowed to watch practice.
Latest
Favre loved his visit to Clemson
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has always wanted to catch a pass from legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre. Swinney and Favre faced off once as players in college, when his No. 15 Alabama team faced (…)
There was a lot of hitting as Clemson put pads on for the first time
On Tuesday, Dabo Swinney was not happy with the way his team was acting. After Clemson players started to get chippy with each other, he stopped practice with about three periods to go. I thought we got a (…)
Swinney Wednesday Practice Report
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was pleased with the toughness his team showed in practice Wednesday as the Tigers wore full pads for the first time in fall camp. Swinney also was happy to have Pro Football (…)
Swinney updates injuries after first day in pads
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked if there were any new injuries from the first day in pads. Watch his answer on TCITV:
First day of pads: Defensive notebook
The media was allowed to watch the first four periods of Clemson’s practice Wednesday. It marked the Tigers’ first practice in full pads in fall camp. Here’s some notes and (…)
First day of pads: Offensive Notebook
Clemson came out in full pads for the first time on Wednesday as the Tigers continued fall camp at the practice field behind the Allen Reeves Football Complex in Clemson. Here is a link to our offensive (…)
First day of pads: Newcomer notebook
Clemson put on full pads for the first time during fall camp for its fifth practice of the 2018 campaign. Players were excited to get out on the field and go all out with full contact for the first time this (…)
Wilkins on Lawrence: ‘He is good enough to dominate’
A fourth of Clemson’s defensive line, defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, spoke with the media after Day 4 of fall camp on Tuesday. It is not beyond Wilkins that he and his fellow linemen are something (…)
Higgins excited for season
On Monday night and Day 3 of Fall Camp, the media spoke with Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins. Here is what he had to say: Higgins on the improvement on the wide receivers “I see a lot of (…)
Austin Bryant has high praise for Thomas, Henry
After four days of fall camp Clemson defensive tackle Austin Bryant is recognizing the athleticism and mental ability of the freshmen. He and the other veteran defensive linemen are making the most of their time (…)