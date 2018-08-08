Photo Gallery: First day in full pads

Football

Clemson’s football team hit the practice fields for the fifth day of fall camp on Wednesday and the first in full pads. The Clemson Insider was on hand for the first four periods the media was allowed to watch practice.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has always wanted to catch a pass from legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre. Swinney and Favre faced off once as players in college, when his No. 15 Alabama team faced (…)

Clemson put on full pads for the first time during fall camp for its fifth practice of the 2018 campaign. Players were excited to get out on the field and go all out with full contact for the first time this (…)

On Monday night and Day 3 of Fall Camp, the media spoke with Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins. Here is what he had to say: Higgins on the improvement on the wide receivers “I see a lot of (…)

