Higgins excited for season

On Monday night and Day 3 of Fall Camp, the media spoke with Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins. Here is what he had to say:

Higgins on the improvement on the wide receivers

“I see a lot of improvement from last year. All summer we’ve been grinding, just going out there, working on our routes on the off days. Just the little things that matter.”

Higgins on his personal improvement

“My physicality. Just getting stronger in the weight room. I really took that to heart because last year I played at 200 (lbs). This year I’m trying to play at at least 212 so just being in the weight room trying to get stronger.”

Higgins on building chemistry with multiple quarterbacks

“It’s great, going out there and throwing with those guys. They can all throw pretty well. They are all good on targets so just going out there and throwing, getting a good connection with all of them is great for our chemistry.”

Higgins on Justyn Ross

“He’s quick off the ball. You just don’t see that in incoming freshman like me. I wasn’t quick off of the ball. I had to learn, get used to the game. He’s just very quick. You can see it. He can go up and get the ball.”

Higgins on his excitement level

“I’m very excited. Just coming off the kind of season I had last year. Hopefully I can make an impact on the team this year.”