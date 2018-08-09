Favre made Swinney's dream come true

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has accomplished a lot of things in his football career.

He is one of only two coaches in the history of the poll era to win a national championship as a player and as a head coach. He has won several National Coach of the Year honors and his Clemson Football Program is considered one of the best in the country.

So what possibly more could he want?

How about catching a football thrown by Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre? Swinney explains how he checked that off the bucket list on Wednesday.