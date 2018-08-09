Favre made Swinney's dream come true

Favre made Swinney's dream come true

Feature

Favre made Swinney's dream come true

Clemson coach got his chance to catch a pass from the Hall of Fame quarterback

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has accomplished a lot of things in his football career.

He is one of only two coaches in the history of the poll era to win a national championship as a player and as a head coach. He has won several National Coach of the Year honors and his Clemson Football Program is considered one of the best in the country.

So what possibly more could he want?

How about catching a football thrown by Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre? Swinney explains how he checked that off the bucket list on Wednesday.

, , , , Feature, Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
10hr

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has always wanted to catch a pass from legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre. Swinney and Favre faced off once as players in college, when his No. 15 Alabama team faced (…)

reply
12hr

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was pleased with the toughness his team showed in practice Wednesday as the Tigers wore full pads for the first time in fall camp. Swinney also was happy to have Pro Football (…)

reply
15hr

Clemson put on full pads for the first time during fall camp for its fifth practice of the 2018 campaign. Players were excited to get out on the field and go all out with full contact for the first time this (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home