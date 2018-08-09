Goodrich, McMichael have been impressive

It is has only been five practices and there are two more weeks of camp to go, but so far Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and defensive coordinator Brent Venables have been pleased with what they have seen out of freshmen cornerbacks Mario Goodrich and Kyler McMichael.

The Tigers were hoping the two freshmen would come into camp ready to go considering they were going to need both due to a lack of depth in the secondary. So far they have proven they are.

“We will see as we start tackling, and in a couple of weeks we will see if guys are able to sustain where they are at and continue to improve,” Venables said.

Clemson started tackling on Wednesday and Swinney was impressed with what he saw from both freshmen.

“They did a nice job. Those two guys, they are exactly what I hoped they would be,” the head coach said. “They are going to help us, no doubt about it. They are still young and have a lot to learn.”

Earlier this week, Goodrich went up a made a one-hand interception.

“He went up for it like a rebound. It was pretty impressive,” Venables said.

It was McMichael’s turn on Wednesday. Swinney reported the 6-foot-1, 185-pound freshman made a nice play downfield on a ball.

“They both have flashed in camp,” Swinney said. “They have had their ups and downs, but consistently they have flashed at some point where you notice them. Physicality is not going to be a problem with those two guys.”

Plus they are giving Clemson a little more depth at cornerback.