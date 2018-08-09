Tour of Champions: Williams and his father 'fell in love' with Clemson

Swansea (S.C.) linebacker Greg Williams landed a game-changing offer from Clemson on June 8, just two days after competing at the Dabo Swinney Camp and impressing the coaches — especially defensive coordinator Brent Venables — with his performance.

“It was big because Coach Venables in my opinion is one of the best defensive coaches in the country,” Williams told The Clemson Insider on Thursday during our Tour of Champions visit to Swansea High School. “It was an honor, getting a big offer from a school that’s not only in my home state, but also around the area and it’s a Power Five school. It’s a blessing. I’m blessed to have the offer and opportunity.”

Venables worked to get Williams back on campus following the camp, and Williams returned a week later with his father for an unofficial visit. Clemson sealed the deal, as exactly one week after the visit, Williams committed to the Tigers.

“I went back up there; me and my dad, we went and saw it, and we fell in love with the campus and everything because it’s a great atmosphere,” Williams said. “The atmosphere, the environment — you can tell everybody loves what they’re doing. Even if they’re not a coach, if they’re just helping there, everybody’s nice and they greet you.”

All In with the Tigers, Williams is trying to recruit some fellow prospects to join Clemson’s 2019 class.

“We’re trying to reach out and let them know that Clemson really is the real deal,” he said, “and we’re just trying to build the best class we can.”

Watch our full Tour of Champions interview with Williams on TCITV: