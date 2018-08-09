What’s trending on The Clemson Insider today? A number of things including David Pollack thinking coach Swinney threw some shade at Nick Saban, Pollack compares Clemson’s QB battle to Bama’s, and Brett Favre loves his visit to Clemson.

Also, Nuk Hopkins responds to some comments from an NFL Pro Bowler and much more.

Trending on TCI:

Favre loved his visit to Clemson

ESPN’s Pollack says Dabo was throwing shade at Saban

ESPN’s Pollack compares Clemson’s QB battle to Bama’s

Tour of Champions: In-depth with Williams

Basketball Insider

Anyone watching the Panthers game tonight

Nuk Hopkins takes exception to comment from NFL Pro Bowler

Join the conversation. If you are not already a Clemson Insider register today for Free and enjoy all of the Insider information on TheClemsonInsider.com.

Hot off the press. ‘Back with a Vengeance’ is now available for online orders. TCI takes an in-depth look at the upcoming season as the Tigers march towards another national championship. Order your copy today!