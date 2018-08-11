Spector looks to continue legacy of the number 13 at Clemson

Calhoun (Ga.) wide receiver Brannon Spector had a great overall experience while on campus for the All In Cookout in late July. But one part of the visit stood out in particular to the class of 2019 Clemson commitment.

“Personally the highlight of my day was Dabo telling me that I could wear number 13 at Clemson,” Spector told TCI.

Spector (6-2, 190) is honored that he’ll be the next to wear the No. 13 jersey after senior receiver Hunter Renfrow.

“I’ve known the legacy about No. 13, especially how Hunter has played such a role at Clemson,” Spector said. “I think it’s awesome to take after him and wear No. 13 like him.”

Spector said he looks up to Renfrow and has tried to model some of his game after the guy who made the game-winning catch in the 2016 National Championship.

“I notice how he gets off the line very smooth, and I try and do my best to get off the line like him,” Spector said. “He catches everything, and that’s one of my big pet peeves too, is just to catch everything.”

Before Renfrow took over Clemson’s No. 13 jersey, it was sported by now Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Adam Humphries from 2011-14. Not long before Humphries wore the number, so did receiver Tyler Grisham (2005-08), who went on to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers and now serves as an offensive analyst on Clemson’s staff.

Renfrow, Humphries and Grisham have a combined career total of 396 receptions, 4,076 receiving yards and 25 receiving touchdowns — and Renfrow still has one year left to play.

Spector is well aware of the legacy the No. 13 carries and hopes to continue it when he puts the number on his back starting next year.

“I’m trying to live it up,” he said. “When I get there and put on that number, I’m going to play my own game of course, but I want to have as big an act as they did at Clemson.”

Spector plays on both sides of the ball at Calhoun High School but will be a receiver at the next level. As a safety, he recorded what proved to be the game-winning pick-six in Calhoun High School’s 10-6 state championship victory over Peach County (Fort Valley, Ga.) last season.

Calhoun has captured three state titles since 2011, and Brannon hopes to help the team win one more before he leaves for Clemson.

“My biggest goal is to win another state championship,” Spector said, looking ahead to his senior season. “That would be the greatest thing ever, just to go out with my brothers one last time and win it all.”

Spector has been committed to Clemson since last October. He is the son of former Clemson receiver Robbie Spector and brother of Tigers redshirt freshman linebacker Baylon Spector.