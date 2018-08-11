TCI's Two-Minute Drill: Offense shines, while defense comes out flat

TCI's Two-Minute Drill: Offense shines, while defense comes out flat

Feature

TCI's Two-Minute Drill: Offense shines, while defense comes out flat

Clemson had its first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday. Head coach Dabo Swinney, Offensive Coordinator Jeff Scott and Defensive Coordinator Brent Venables had plenty of positive things to say about the offenses’ performance.

However, things weren’t so good for the defense.

The Clemson Insider’s Ashley Pendergist bring you the coordinators edition of the two-minute drill.

, , , , , Feature, Football

More TCI

Latest

5hr

The Tigers held the first scrimmage of camp Saturday in Death Valley. Get the latest information we have from some sources that were able to watch Saturday’s scrimmage in our Saturday Scrimmage Insider.

reply
6hr

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said he prefers the scrimmages where equal on both sides of the ball and that they both have their times to shine, but Saturday the offense dominated the day. Swinney said in the (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home