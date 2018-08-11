TCI's Two-Minute Drill: Offense shines, while defense comes out flat

Clemson had its first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday. Head coach Dabo Swinney, Offensive Coordinator Jeff Scott and Defensive Coordinator Brent Venables had plenty of positive things to say about the offenses’ performance.
However, things weren’t so good for the defense.
The Clemson Insider’s Ashley Pendergist bring you the coordinators edition of the two-minute drill.
In Clemson’s first scrimmage of fall camp, which took place Saturday morning at Death Valley, freshman Justyn Ross showed why he was a five-star recruit and considered one of the top wide receivers (…)
The Tigers held the first scrimmage of camp Saturday in Death Valley. Get the latest information we have from some sources that were able to watch Saturday’s scrimmage in our Saturday Scrimmage Insider.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said he prefers the scrimmages where equal on both sides of the ball and that they both have their times to shine, but Saturday the offense dominated the day. Swinney said in the (…)