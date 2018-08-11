Things should get physical, competitive in Clemson scrimmage

After three days of pudding on the pads and hitting, Clemson’s football team will hold its first stadium scrimmage of fall camp today at Death Valley.

However, despite the limited amount of time the players have had in full pads, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney likes the physicality and the competitiveness of his football team heading into today’s scrimmage.

When he last spoke to the media, Swinney said his team was excited to start hitting and getting physical and they sustained their intensity throughout practice. He was pleased with the way they practiced especially considering they went 11 straight periods of good-on-good competition.

“That is a lot of competitive work,” Swinney said. “The intensity was good and I thought they sustained it all the way through to the end. We did not dip off one bit all day. Again, it was eleven periods of good-on-good.”

Swinney will expect the same kind of intensity and competitive play today when the Tigers scrimmage four a couple of days at Death Valley. There are several position battles up from grabs and today’s scrimmage will be the first time in camp coaches will see how the players in those positions respond.

Obviously, the biggest of those position battles is at quarterback where incumbent starter Kelly Bryant will try and beat out freshman phenom Trevor Lawrence. So far Swinney has been encouraged by what he has seen from both quarterbacks, though he said Lawrence is still learning what he can and cannot do against college defenses.

Clemson’s coaches will also be keeping a close watch at tight end where Garrett Williams and Milan Richard are neck-and-neck. The running back position between Travis Etienne and Tavien Feaster will also be another competitive battle as will the cornerback position between Mark Fields and A.J. Terrell on the field side of the defense.

Even the kicking situation is competitive. Right now Greg Huegel has a slight lead over Alex Spence and B.T. Potter.

Like they did the last three days, there will be a lot of competitive work going on in the scrimmage.

“We did a lot of competitive work,” Swinney said. “We did crossover. We did skelly. We did one-on-ones. We did one-on-one pass rush. We did short yardage. We did team-pass. We did green zone. We did inside drill. There was just a lot of competitive work today.”

And there will be even more today.