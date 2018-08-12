4-star, top-100 DB has Clemson high on his list

It’s still relatively early in his recruitment, but Nashville (Tenn.) Ensworth four-star defensive back Keshawn Lawrence has Clemson high on his list of college choices.

“They are high in my recruitment,” said Lawrence, a top-100 Class of 2020 prospect with over a dozen scholarship offers.

Lawrence (6-2, 185) received an offer from Clemson during a visit to campus for the program’s junior day in early March. The rising junior intends to return to Clemson, he just doesn’t know when.

“Not sure just because it’s so far,” he said. “But I will most definitely get up there.”

Asked what he hopes to get out of his next experience on campus, Lawrence replied, “Maybe to be around the players there, and get their personal opinions on the school.”

Reflecting on the spring visit, Lawrence said a couple of things stood out about Clemson.

“The coaches and the facilities,” he said, “just because I didn’t really get to know the culture of the school. But I love how they treated me and my family.”

Lawrence enjoyed being around Clemson cornerbacks coach Mike Reed, and he has developed a relationship with area recruiter Lemanski Hall as well.

“Coach Reed is the classic goofy coach that everyone loves, and especially for my position I liked it a lot,” Lawrence said. “Coach Hall, he has history at my school, so I’ve known him.”

In addition to Clemson, Lawrence lists offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, Tennessee and Virginia Tech among others.

Lawrence, who currently doesn’t have a timetable for his college decision, feels Clemson, Tennessee and Ohio State are recruiting him the hardest early on. So far, he has made plans to attend games at Ohio State, Auburn, Florida and Georgia in the fall.

Lawrence is the No. 80 overall prospect in the country for 2020 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.