5-star defender has Clemson visit in mind

Washington (D.C.) St. John’s five-star defender Mekhail Sherman is thinking about the school visits he wants to make during the upcoming college football season.

“Nothing set in stone but have some in mind,” said Sherman, a hybrid outside linebacker/defensive end who is unanimously considered one of the top 50 overall prospects in the 2020 class.

Sherman (6-3, 235) told TCI that Clemson is one of the schools on his mind for a potential visit in the fall.

“Clemson and Ohio State,” he stated.

The Tigers extended one of Sherman’s 30 scholarship offers in May. He has yet to visit Clemson, so he is interested to learn more about the school, especially from an academic standpoint.

“A good introduction of the education, and then I know the athletics will come later,” Sherman said when asked what he would want to get out of a Clemson visit.

Sherman said he has recently been in touch with his area recruiter for Clemson, Mike Reed.

“We touch on football a tad bit but we touch on a personal base,” Sherman said.

A junior in high school, Sherman is being heavily recruited by a bunch of suitors.

“The schools who are recruiting me the hardest are in my top 10,” he said.

In early July, Sherman announced a top 10 that included Clemson along with Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, Auburn, Notre Dame, Penn State, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Michigan.

Where do the Tigers stand with the elite prospect right now?

“Clemson still stands high in my recruitment,” he said.

Sherman is planning to make his decision around this time next year when he is a rising senior.

As a sophomore last season, Sherman registered 51 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, seven sacks, two pass breakups and an interception. He is ranked as high as the No. 8 overall prospect in the 2020 class according to Rivals.