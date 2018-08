An estimated crowd of 20,000 fans attended Clemson’s Annual Fan Appreciation Day Sunday at Clemson Memorial Stadium in Clemson.

The Tigers were lined up at tables along the concourse at Death Valley to sign autographs and talk to Clemson fans that in some cases came hundreds of miles to see their favorite Tigers.

The Clemson Insider’s Ashley Pendergist has more on Fan Day from Death Valley and what it means to the Tigers and their adoring fans.