Etienne on Lyn-J Dixon: ‘The sky’s the limit’

Clemson running back Travis Etienne has been nothing less of expectations and the same can be said for Saturday’s scrimmage at Death Valley.

Etienne has grown and become more knowledgeable of the game, and it is showing in everything he does on the field. He also had high praise for his fellow teammates on offense.

Etienne scored two touchdowns on Saturday, including a 45-yard touchdown run.

Etienne on how he has improved

“I feel like I’m better at just being able to see a defensive hole. I’m working on my job, where I should fit in and what I should do. Things that I didn’t know last year and knowing the game as whole. I feel like I have definitely gotten better knowledge wise.”

Etienne on the offenses’ performance

“Everyone is out there competing, but we realized that we are teammates. We are at our best when everyone is just playing ball. We came out fast and have the right mind set. I feel everyone wanted to be here and wanted to play and is ready to get back to football.”

Etienne on the quarterbacks

“Each Quarterback is unique in their own way. Whoever comes up, you don’t see a drop off. That’s what I like about it. You don’t really notice that a different quarterback was in, so them being up to speed makes it great for the offense and everyone else around them.”

Etienne on playing against one the best defense

“It is definitely a good thing. We can’t get complacent. We’ve got to come out and keep getting better. We get to see this defense every day and iron sharpens iron. We are going to get their best effort every day, so if you come out here lackadaisical, they are going to expose you. You have to go out with the mentality of ready to play every day. I’m thankful for the defense that we have.”

Etienne on how he sees himself in Lyn-J Dixon

“Of course! Coming in here and nobody really knowing who you are and going onto the practice field and trying to prove yourself. You’re trying to show the guys that you belong. He’s definitely got that swag about him that he needs to be a running back. If he keeps that same mindset, the sky’s the limit for him.”