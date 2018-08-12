Milan Richard on Clemson's QBs: 'I would hate to be Brandon Streeter'

Clemson tight end Milan Richard spoke to the media Saturday after the first stadium scrimmage of fall camp.

The Tigers’ tight end updated the media on the quarterback competition as well as talked about the Tigers’ offense and how well they did as a group in Saturday’s 160-play scrimmage at Death Valley in Clemson.

Richard on the quarterbacks

“I played with all of three of them today and they all played well. I think they all controlled the tempo well. I would hate to be Brandon Streeter.”

Richard on scrimmage

“Offensively we had a great day. There are always some things to clean up but we were really sharp for the most part. Big plays all over the field. We were able to throw and catch today, the running game was pretty solid, so I think it was a good day overall.”

Richard on offense dominating

“Offense had a good day and that is a good defense that we are playing against so when we get the upper hand, we take a lot of pride in it. But, it is competition so we might go back the next day and defense might have the upper hand. We also go back and forth but I would definitely say that offense won today.”

Richard on tight end Garrett Williams

“He has just been Garrett Williams, he is back to himself. Garrett has always been a heck of a competitor. I’m happy for him to be back and I can’t wait to play with him this year. He helped me so much last year just being on the sideline and being able to come talk to him. I know it’ll be a lot of fun for us to play together.”

Richard on tight ends

“Me, Garrett and Cannon (Smith) are kind of the three old heads in the group. We have all been around about the same time. I am really encouraged on J.C. (Chalk). He has come a long way. We got Braden Galloway in the room now, he’s a young buck who is really getting his plays down.”