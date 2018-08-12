Muse: 'Everybody knows that we did bad today'

Clemson safety Tanner Muse spoke to the media after the Tigers’ first scrimmage of fall camp Saturday afternoon at Death Valley in Clemson.

It was not a good day for the defense as the offense dominated the 106-play scrimmage.

Muse on freshman corners

“Speed. They have a lot of speed and they’re physical. Trayvon Mullen and A.J. Terrell are really physical guy. That is something you can’t really teach. You can teach and help with the footwork and help with the eyes, but if they are physical, you really can’t teach that and it is good to see.”

Muse on being back in Death Valley

“It was good to be back in the stadium. It’s kind of the elephant in the room though, everybody knows that (the defense) did bad today. But, it was good to just get out here and do some different things situationally and just get a feel of the new guys and how they are going to react.”

Muse on defense’s performance

“Everything was clicking like it should but we were just hurting ourselves. If it was third-and-long we would jump off sides. We were just hurting ourselves today, that was the main thing.”

Muse on offense’s performance:

“Probably the one-on-ones with the corners and wide receivers. They were just getting up and making plays. I feel like we weren’t as aggressive as they were today and hats off to them.”

Muse on the depth of the defensive backs

“We’ve done really well as corners in the spring. I think we had three or four guys that were go-to guys and now we’ve got five or six which is really good to see…putting more guys in the first group. We are such a down field team so guys get burnt out and then they have to go again and again, so we really needed that depth.”