Scott couldn't be happier with 2018 class

Clemson offensive coordinator Jeff Scott was very pleased with what he saw from the offense in Saturday’s scrimmage. During his comments after the scrimmage coach Scott made it very clear that the staff hit a home run with the 2018 class.
Jeff Scott was smiling from ear-to-ear when he spoke to the media following Clemson’s 160-play scrimmage at Death Valley in Clemson on Saturday. He had every reason to be smiling. His offense dominated (…)
It’s still relatively early in his recruitment, but Nashville (Tenn.) Ensworth four-star defensive back Keshawn Lawrence has Clemson high on his list of college choices. “They are high in my (…)
Clemson had its first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday. Head coach Dabo Swinney, Offensive Coordinator Jeff Scott and Defensive Coordinator Brent Venables had plenty of positive things to say about (…)
Clemson signed seven offensive players as part of its historic 2018 recruiting class, and according to co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott, there isn’t a weak link in the group. “I was just (…)
In Clemson’s first scrimmage of fall camp, which took place Saturday morning at Death Valley, freshman Justyn Ross showed why he was a five-star recruit and considered one of the top wide receivers (…)
While Dabo Swinney and co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott were fielding more questions on what day they’re hopeful to name a starting quarterback, Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables (…)
Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables didn’t see the consistency he wanted from his defense Saturday as the Tigers held their first stadium scrimmage of fall camp at Death Valley. Venables (…)
Throughout the off-season, the entire country has raved about Clemson’s defense with the return of Christian Wilkins, Clelin Ferrell and Austin Bryant on the defensive line, as well as a slew of (…)
The Tigers held the first scrimmage of camp Saturday in Death Valley. Get the latest information we have from some sources that were able to watch Saturday’s scrimmage in our Saturday Scrimmage Insider.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney called it like it is. The offense dominated the defense in Saturday’s first stadium scrimmage of fall camp. “I thought the offense just dominated the day,” Swinney (…)