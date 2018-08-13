5-star, nation's No. 1 guard gives the latest

Justin Rogers is one of the most highly regarded recruits in the country for the class of 2020. The Oak Park (Mich.) product is rated as a five-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite and ranked among the top 30 prospects in his class by all of the major recruiting services.

The Clemson Insider caught up with Rogers, the nation’s No. 1-ranked offensive guard for 2020, to get the latest on his recruitment.

Rogers (6-3, 311) owns close to 40 scholarship offers, including one from Clemson that he received in May. According to Rogers, he was in touch with the Tigers not too long ago.

“They were just seeing how my practice was going and stuff,” he said. “They were seeing how I was really doing.”

Rogers said he has yet to schedule any visits for the fall, though his high school coach is working to help him set some up. One of the games he is looking to get to this season is Notre Dame’s home opener against Michigan on Sept. 1.

Rodgers says he is “definitely” thinking about visiting Clemson for a game at some point. The Tigers played host to him for the first time in early June.

“I’d give it an 8 [on a scale of 10],” he said, reflecting on the visit. “Just the coaches… They were welcoming. I felt like it was an opportunity to go down there and visit and learn about the school. … Academics wise, it’s a real good engineering program. There’s a lot of stuff I was learning.”

Rogers narrowed down his list of three dozen offers in late June, announcing a top 13 that included Clemson as well as LSU, Georgia, Florida State, Florida, Auburn, Penn State, Ohio State, Southern Cal, Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky and Arizona.

Clemson stands to make Rogers’ next cut, as well. He said he might further narrow the field to eight or nine schools in November.

“They’re definitely going to be on the list,” he said of the Tigers.

Rodgers has no firm timeframe for his decision, but doesn’t expect to make it until after his senior year in 2019.

There’s clearly a long way to go in his recruitment, but Clemson is heavily in the mix right now according to Rogers.

“I would say they really have a good chance with me,” he said. “They definitely have a good chance with me.”