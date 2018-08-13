Offense owned Saturday’s scrimmage because of QB play

According to Clemson tight end Milan Richard, quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter has the hardest job on the team.

In Saturday’s scrimmage, Richard watched as quarterbacks Kelly Bryant, Trevor Lawrence and Chase Brice diced up a defense that finished second nationally in scoring defense and fourth in total defense in 2017. Co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott credited Bryant and Brice with two-touchdown passes each, while head coach Dabo Swinney said Lawrence threw one as well.

Richard got a firsthand account on all three quarterbacks. He was impressed with the way they all controlled the offense, stayed on point and, more importantly, took care of the football.

None of the quarterbacks threw an interception, and the offense did not have a turnover in the 106 plays they ran.

“I played with all of three of them today and they all played well,” the senior said. “I think they all controlled the tempo well. I would hate to be Brandon Streeter.”

The Savannah, Ga., native said the tempo was good all day and he said big plays were made all over the field. Though the offense had what he called a “great day,” there are still some things they have to clean up, especially down at the goal line where the defense got the better of them.

As for the rest of the afternoon, the offense ran up and down the field.

“We were able to throw and catch today, the running game was pretty solid,” Richard said. “The offense had a good day and that is a good defense that we are playing against so when we get the upper hand, we take a lot of pride in it. But, it is competition, so we might go back the next day and the defense might have the upper hand.

“We go back and forth, but I would definitely say that offense won today.”

The quarterbacks played a big role in the offenses’ success, which is why Richard thinks Streeter has the hardest job on the team.

Clemson will wrap up Day 9 of camp tonight before hosting a mini-scrimmage Tuesday morning at Death Valley.