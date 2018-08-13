Overton feels he's ready to take the next step

Diondre Overton showed flashes of his playmaking potential on Saturday at Death Valley.

The 6-foot-5, 206-pound wide receiver made a couple of impressive plays, including a long touchdown reception, in Clemson’s first scrimmage of fall camp.

“Diondre Overton had two big catches, one one-handed,” Swinney said. “But then he came back and missed one. He’s got to be consistent.”

Overton feels he is primed to take the next step in his career and become a dependable target in the Tigers’ receiving corps as a junior this season.

“I’m definitely ready,” he said. “I have a lot of experience and I’m ready to put the team on my back in certain situations.”

The native of Greensboro, N.C., has played 343 snaps in 22 games over the first two years of his career, recording 16 receptions for 226 yards and a touchdown. Back in 2016, he hauled in a 45-yard touchdown pass for his first career catch in Clemson’s win over SC State.

The talent is clearly there for Overton, a former top-150 national prospect who is working to capitalize on his potential.

“Right now I believe I’ve improved on my speed and just being physical off the ball initially,” he said. “So, I’m just trying to develop my game more.”

Last season, Overton posted four receptions for 178 yards in 236 snaps across 14 games.

This year, the tall and athletic wideout is competing for playing time at the boundary (9-man) receiver position with sophomore Tee Higgins and freshman Justyn Ross.

“A lot of competition out there,” Overton said. “A lot of guys going out there to go get it. Just ready for the season, and everybody’s competing right now.”

While Overton and Higgins are competing against Ross, they haven’t hesitated to help out the true freshman in fall camp.

“When you mess up here and there and are initially not getting a hold of the plays or something, me and Tee try to give him a little motivation just to push through it,” Overton said. “Because some freshman hit that wall a little bit in camp and just need a little bit of motivation to push through.”