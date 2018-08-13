Swinney Monday Practice Report

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held court following Monday’s practice as the Tigers prepare for another scrimmage on Tuesday.
Watch coach Swinney’s remarks on TCITV:
Following a disappointing performance in Saturday’s scrimmage at Death Valley, Clemson’s defense bounced back in practice on Monday at Jervey Meadows, according to head coach Dabo Swinney. (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney got straight to the point. If the second-ranked Tigers played Furman on Monday night, they would play more than one quarterback. Not earth shattering news since Swinney (…)
Trayvon Mullen said the Tigers had “an edge” as they practiced Monday at Jervey Meadows. Mullen said he is pushing the two freshmen corners to get them ready to play this season to provide (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney made it clear he will play multiple quarterbacks to start the 2018 season and that the battle will be decided on the field. While speaking to the media following Monday (…)
As The Clemson Insider reported this past spring, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney made it clear that the quarterback battle between Kelly Bryant and Trevor Lawrence will go into the season. Watch what Swinney (…)
According to Clemson tight end Milan Richard, quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter has the hardest job on the team. In Saturday’s scrimmage, Richard watched as quarterbacks Kelly Bryant, Trevor (…)
Even as a freshman, Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers showed off his potential in 2017. The Knoxville, Tenn. native had 19 receptions for 123 yards while playing in 14 games. With one year under his belt, (…)
Diondre Overton showed flashes of his playmaking potential on Saturday at Death Valley. The 6-foot-5, 206-pound wide receiver made a couple of impressive plays, including a long touchdown reception, in (…)
Tanner Muse has a good explanation as to why Clemson’s offense got the best of its defense in Saturday’s first stadium scrimmage of fall camp. “I feel like we weren’t as aggressive as they were (…)
A lot of people, including the Clemson coaches, were hoping Saturday’s scrimmage at Death Valley might shine a little better light on the quarterback competition. Instead, it seems they are (…)