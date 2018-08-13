Swinney on how QB battle will go into season

Football

As The Clemson Insider reported this past spring, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney made it clear that the quarterback battle between Kelly Bryant and Trevor Lawrence will go into the season.

Watch what Swinney said to the media following Monday evening’s practice at Jervey Meadows in Clemson.

