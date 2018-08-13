Swinney on how QB battle will go into season

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney got straight to the point. If the second-ranked Tigers played Furman on Monday night, they would play more than one quarterback. Not earth shattering news since Swinney (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney made it clear he will play multiple quarterbacks to start the 2018 season and that the battle will be decided on the field. While speaking to the media following Monday (…)
Even as a freshman, Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers showed off his potential in 2017. The Knoxville, Tenn. native had 19 receptions for 123 yards while playing in 14 games. With one year under his belt, (…)
Diondre Overton showed flashes of his playmaking potential on Saturday at Death Valley. The 6-foot-5, 206-pound wide receiver made a couple of impressive plays, including a long touchdown reception, in (…)