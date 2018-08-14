Lamar on Jake Venables: ‘He’s got that Venables’ blood in him’

Clemson linebacker Tre Lamar discusses just how tough the competition has been at the middle linebacker position this summer.

The junior is aware of the talent surrounding him and was not shy to share his feelings on the competition and where he stands in the battle.

Here is what Lamar had to say about his teammates and what it is like to be on the field with both defensive coordinator Brent Venables and his son, Jake, Clemson’s freshman linebacker.

Lamar on starting linebacker competition

“Everybody has had snaps, meaningful snaps. That means a lot going into practice, into games, and into the season. Everybody knows what it’s like to be out there and proving they can be out there. It’s intense every day, but I feel like iron sharpens iron.

Lamar on Shaq Smith’s progress

“Obviously, he has all the gifts physically. He has speed, he’s strong, but I think mentally becoming more of a field general. He knows exactly where he needs to be and when he needs to be there.”

Lamar on the growth of J.D. Davis

“HIs confidence has improved greatly. I think he’s always been a good player, but he didn’t have the reps, the meaningful reps that he has now. With that he’s just become an even better player.”

Lamar on Baylon Spector

“Spector is a guy that can play multiple positions. Obviously we have a lot of depth now, but he is working in on every position. He knows he’s got a great football IQ and athletic as well, so I think he will play well later on too.”

Lamar on Jake Venables

“You can tell he’s got that Venables’ blood in him. He and his dad (defensive coordinator Brent Venables) were mad out there. It was good to see Jake play hard. He’s a physical linebacker. He is like Coach V in the way they are very aggressive. They both are passionate about what they do.”

Lamar on defense’s response to scrimmage on Saturday

“I think it was great…huge bounce back compared to the lull we had the other day. We responded great, and I knew we would because we have a veteran presence around here.”