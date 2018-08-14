Swinney's Practice Report

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media following Tuesday’s practice at Death Valley.
Swinney talked about the Tigers’ situational scrimmage and what he thought they did good and bad.
Watch Swinney’s interview with the media on TCITV:
Clemson cornerback Trayvon Mullen spoke to the media Monday evening following practice at Jervey Meadows in Clemson. The junior was asked about several topics, including stepping up as a veteran, what he (…)
Trevor Lawrence came into Clemson with the highest of credentials a quarterback can have. A 5-star talent, he was rated as the No. 1 overall player in the Class of 2018. However, none of that warrants (…)
Clemson linebacker Tre Lamar was a big contributor to the Tigers’ defense throughout the first half of the 2017 campaign. After a relatively quiet freshman season the linebacker burst onto the scene (…)
Everybody talks about Clemson’s defensive line, and deservedly so. The Tigers have perhaps the best defensive line on the country with All-Americans Christian Wilkins, Clelin Ferrell, Austin Bryant and (…)
Five-star wide receiver Frank Ladson is looking to finish his high school career in strong fashion before he steps on Clemson’s campus next year. TCI caught up with the prized Class of 2019 Clemson (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke to the media after Monday’s practice at Jervey Meadows. Swinney was asked about the quarterback battle, how the defense responded after Saturday’s (…)
Following a disappointing performance in Saturday’s scrimmage at Death Valley, Clemson’s defense bounced back in practice on Monday at Jervey Meadows, according to head coach Dabo Swinney. (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney got straight to the point. If the second-ranked Tigers played Furman on Monday night, they would play more than one quarterback. Not earth shattering news since Swinney (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held court following Monday’s practice as the Tigers prepare for another scrimmage on Tuesday. Watch coach Swinney’s remarks on TCITV:
Trayvon Mullen said the Tigers had “an edge” as they practiced Monday at Jervey Meadows. Mullen said he is pushing the two freshmen corners to get them ready to play this season to provide (…)