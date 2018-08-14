Swinney's Practice Report

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media following Tuesday’s practice at Death Valley.

Swinney talked about the Tigers’ situational scrimmage and what he thought they did good and bad.

Watch Swinney’s interview with the media on TCITV:

