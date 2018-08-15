Clemson commit spends summer playing against the best

Last month, Clemson commitment Jonathan French was named to the 2018 Under Armour All-America Baseball Game, a national showcase that features the country’s best collection of top high school prospects.

French (6-0, 210), a class of 2019 catcher from Parkview High School in Lilburn, Ga., was selected to participate in the prestigious game by a committee of Baseball Factory scouts.

Since the game’s inception in 2008, 318 of the 361 draft-eligible players from the game have been selected in the MLB Amateur Draft, including 98 first round picks.

“It was a huge honor to be selected,” French recently told TCI. “To think that I am considered to be one of the top players in the country is truly a blessing.”

The 2018 Under Armour All-America Game took place on July 20 at historic Wrigley Field, the home of the Chicago Cubs. It was the experience of a lifetime for French, who played for the National team in the American vs. National team match-up.

“The Under Armour Game and just the whole experience of being in Chicago and playing at Wrigley was a dream come true,” French said. “It was a really rewarding experience to be there knowing that I’ve been dreaming about it and working for it for years.”

“I feel like I performed at the top of my game defensively at the game,” he added.

It has been a busy summer for French, who also competed in the East Coast Pro showcase in Hoover, Ala., earlier this month. The East Coast Pro, which was started in 1994, is a non-profit event run by MLB scouts for premier youth baseball players across the Eastern United States.

“ECP was a great experience,” French said. “Every game had high energy with a lot of competition and it really brought out the best player in me.”

French hit around .360 with three home runs last season as a junior at Parkview. As he continues to prepare for his final high school season, French is embodying a team-first mentality.

“This season and even now I want to be the best leader I can be for my team on and off the field,” he said. “I know my play will handle itself, I just want to be the man my team needs me to be this year.”

French, who committed to Clemson in May 2017, continues to communicate regularly with Clemson head coach Monte Lee and assistant coach Bradley LeCroy.

“They’ve just been congratulating me on this summer and asking me how this summer’s been going,” he said.

Earlier this summer, French made the cut for the 40-man USA Baseball 18-and-Under National Team Trials roster. He plays summer ball for Team Elite Prime 17-and-Under with fellow 2019 Clemson commits Mack Anglin (RHP), Nasim Nunez (IF/RHP), Pierce Gallo (SS) and Gavin Collyer (RHP).