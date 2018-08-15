Local standout nearing commitment decision

Back in June, standout local prospect Avery Reece of Belton-Honea Path High School made the short trip to Clemson to compete at the Dabo Swinney Camp.

“I enjoyed it a lot,” Reece told TCI recently. “It was a different experience than any other camp I had been to. The Swinney ball games and how they ran the camp, it was just a different experience.”

Reece (6-3, 250), a senior in the 2019 class, earned a grayshirt offer from Clemson after impressing the coaches with his performance at the camp.

“It means a lot,” Reece said of the offer. “It doesn’t get better than Clemson the past couple years. And it being close to home is even better.”

Reece plays tight end for BHP, but worked out at the camp with the offensive linemen, the position he is being recruited for by the Tigers.

“They were very impressed they said,” Reece said of the coaches, “and they loved how I was a quick learner.”

Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell has kept in touch with Reece since the camp.

“Coach Caldwell texts me every now and then,” he said.

In addition to Clemson, Reece has received offers from Alabama State, Coastal Carolina and Georgia State.

Reece said he is closing in on his commitment decision, which he intends to announce via Twitter.

“I plan on making a decision within the next month,” he said.

Reece says several things stand out to him when he looks at Clemson as one of his college options.

“A lot,” he said. “Great program, close to home, top-of-the-line education, great facilities.”

As a junior last season, Reece recorded five catches for 95 yards and a touchdown. He was also a key component of BHP’s run game as a blocker.

BHP, which averaged 110 yards per game on the ground, went 10-3 and made the second round of the Class 4A playoffs.