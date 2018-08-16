Swinney's Thursday Scrimmage Report

Feature

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had plenty to say following Thursday’s scrimmage in Death Valley.

Swinney said the first group on both sides of the  ball had a really good day.

Watch Swinney’s interview with the media on TCITV:

