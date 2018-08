On Thursday afternoon second-ranked Clemson held its third and final scrimmage of fall camp at Death Valley.

The media spoke with head coach Dabo Swinney, along with co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliot and defensive coordinator Brent Venables. Of course most of the talk was about Clemson quarterbacks Kelly Bryant and Trevor Lawrence.

The Clemson Insider’s Ashley Pendergist and Katie Florio bring you the latest news from the scrimmage in this edition of the Two-Minute Drill.