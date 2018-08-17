ACC coaches, players weigh in on Clemson's D-Line

Clemson’s defensive line is the best in the nation…is there any question?

But don’t take it from us. Hear it from the best players and coaches in the ACC as they heap praise on the Tigers’ dominant defensive line made up of Christian Wilkins, Clelin Ferrell, Dexter Lawrence, and Austin Bryant.

–video courtesy of the ACC Digital Network 

