Anchrum ready to show the fruit of his labor

Tremayne Anchrum started six games in 2017 at right tackle, but bounced around a lot as he battled with Sean Pollard for playing time.

This year as Pollard has transitioned over to right guard, Anchrum is gearing up to start at right tackle.

The Clemson junior saw action in all 14 games last season and made strides as the season continued. After starting the first four games for the Tigers, Anchrum continued to split snaps evenly with Pollard, but only started two of the last 10 games against The Citadel and South Carolina.

“I’m looking for consistency and I’m a little heavier and looking to pack a heavier punch this year,” Anchrum said.

The Powder Springs, Ga., native is back with 20 extra pounds after weighing in at a solid 310 pounds back on the first day of camp. It took a lot of work for Anchrum to get there and he is ready for people to see the results of his hard work.

“I’ve worked diligently five and six days a week, and this fall we will see the fruits of my labor,” he said.

Last year, Anchrum got some work at left tackle in absence of Mitch Hyatt and this year, while Anchrum is locked in at right tackle, there is still a possibility he could get some work on the left side as well.

“I’m still bouncing around this year, I primarily start right (tackle) but if Mitch needs a breather at left (tackle) then I can step in and be that relief,” Anchrum said.

He has been really impressed by the offensive lines’ improved depth up front and with how some of the young guys have performed throughout camp. But, Anchrum says there is still room for improvement.

“Jackson Carman, Chandler Reeves, Matt Bockhorst and Blake Vinson they all have really high skill levels and I don’t see them capping off anytime soon,” Anchrum said. “They have some nuance they need to work at, but those guys are ready, they bring an edge, they like to fight and they are going to be a big help for us down the stretch.”

As for Thursday’s scrimmage, Anchrum said the team played well as the ones worked against the second string for most of the scrimmage.

“Today we did mostly ones on the twos and it went as expected. The ones pretty much dominated the twos most of the time,” he said. “The biggest takeaway is that we have a lot of competition on that second team.”