Elliott likes what he is seeing from his offense

Clemson co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott is seeing improvements in all aspects of his offense, especially at running back where he has seen Travis Etienne and Tavien Feaster improve in their technique and in pass protection.

Though he knows he still has a lot to learn, Elliott also likes what he is seeing from freshman running back Lyn-J Dixon.

Elliott also talked about quarterback Chase Brice and how he has performed in camp. Here is some of what Clemson’s co-offensive coordinator had to say to the media following Thursday’s scrimmage at Death Valley.

Elliott on the learning curve for freshman running backs

“It’s tough from day one. The day and age of teams just sitting still, not moving and lining up and letting you identify them just doesn’t happen. You’ve got to build an understanding of front recognition, then from the front determine the linebackers, then onto your secondary recognition. All that stuff changes, so it’s a communication with the offensive line. It takes them about a year to get a good understanding.”

Elliott on Travis Etienne’s technique

“You see that he is trying to use a lot more technique in his pass protection. His knowledge is much improved. There are things I’m starting to see like his head movement. I can tell that it’s making sense. As soon as his head moves side to side and it’s in correlation to what the offensive line and quarterbacks are telling him, that’s when you know a back is starting to become comfortable.”

Elliott on height advantage at receiver position

“You hope to have a good height advantage, but I remember when we walked out at Florida State and (Tarvarus) McFadden was about 6-foot-5. That corner into the boundary and Derwin James was about 6-foot-3. So we are going to play some teams that are going to have some height that can match us.”

Elliott on Chase Brice

“He opened up. You can’t tell a difference. You’ll say, ‘Look at that throw! Who was that?’ and hey it’ll be Chase or that was Kelly or it was Trevor. I think everyone knows Trevor for his arm, but the other two quarterbacks are making the throws as well. Chase has been the best guy some days. He’s battling.”