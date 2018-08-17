Huge OL prospect planning to visit Clemson again

Madison (Fla.) County 2020 offensive lineman Zane Herring is in the process of planning several visits for the upcoming college football season, including another trip to Clemson.

“I know for sure I’m going to FSU, UF, Clemson, Tennessee, Auburn, Georgia maybe,” Herring told TCI. “But I don’t know just yet which games I’m going to yet, but my family and I will be sitting down to talk about it pretty soon.”

Clemson played host to Herring for the first time in early June, when the massive 6-foot-5, 305-pound prospect competed at the Dabo Swinney Camp.

Herring had a great experience on campus and looks forward to returning for a game at Death Valley in the fall.

“I’m pretty excited to get back up there,” he said. “I loved Clemson when I visited last time, and when people ask me about colleges, I always mention Clemson and talk about how beautiful it was and cool the coaches were.”

“I just want to go and watch a game and enjoy the atmosphere and maybe get to see some of the coaches again,” he added.

A junior in the class of 2020, Herring hauled in his first Power Five scholarship offer from Florida State in April. Tennessee followed suit with an offer of its own in May, while Tulane and UAB have offered as well.

Herring impressed Clemson’s staff at the Swinney Camp, and the Tigers are showing subtantial interest along with schools such as Florida, Louisville, Purdue and Central Florida.

If Clemson throws its hat in the ring for Herring moving forward, it would likely instantly become a top contender in his recruitment.

“An offer from Clemson would be great,” he said. “They are one of my top teams and one of my favorite teams so that’d be pretty great.”

Herring intends to commit to a school sometime after his upcoming junior season.

Along with Clemson, Herring made visits to schools such as Florida State, Florida and Alabama this summer.