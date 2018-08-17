Tour of Champions: 5-star Booth's long catch sets up TD

ATLANTA – The Tour of Champions is live from the Archer game against Milton.

Check out this first half highlight of Clemson commit Andrew Booth who’s long catch of over 50 yards setup Archer’s only touchdown of the first half.

 

