Tour of Champions: 5-star Booth's long catch sets up TD

ATLANTA – The Tour of Champions is live from the Archer game against Milton.
Check out this first half highlight of Clemson commit Andrew Booth who’s long catch of over 50 yards setup Archer’s only touchdown of the first half.
With Clelin Ferrell and Austin Bryant returning for one more season, plus the return of Richard Yeargin, Chris Register, Xavier Kelly and Justin Foster, Clemson was already in a good spot at defensive end. (…)
With nearly two weeks until Furman pays a visit to second-ranked Clemson for the Tigers’ home opener on Sept. 1, all eyes have been on the quarterback battle, specifically down to senior incumbent Kelly (…)
Tremayne Anchrum started six games in 2017 at right tackle, but bounced around a lot as he battled with Sean Pollard for playing time. This year as Pollard has transitioned over to right guard, Anchrum is (…)
Clemson’s defensive line is the best in the nation…is there any question? But don’t take it from us. Hear it from the best players and coaches in the ACC as they heap praise on the (…)
Tre Lamar got a good laugh when he was asked about freshman linebacker Jake Venables earlier this week. Venables, the son of Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables, got mad and threw a couple of (…)
Clemson co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott is seeing improvements in all aspects of his offense, especially at running back where he has seen Travis Etienne and Tavien Feaster improve in their technique and (…)
Madison (Fla.) County 2020 offensive lineman Zane Herring is in the process of planning several visits for the upcoming college football season, including another trip to Clemson. “I know for sure (…)
When Dabo Swinney became the head coach at Clemson in 2009, he sat down and had a serious conversation with then athletic director Terry Don Phillips. Swinney, who is now entering his 10th season as (…)
Clemson offensive lineman Sean Pollard spoke to the media Thursday afternoon following the Tigers’ morning scrimmage at Clemson Memorial Stadium in Clemson. Pollard was asked about the quarterbacks, (…)
Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott liked what he saw from the first team in Thursday’s scrimmage, but wants to see improvement from the second unit. Watch Elliott discuss the scrimmage and the (…)