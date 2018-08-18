Blue Chip Road Trip: 4-star Phillips has mind made up, announcement coming

The Clemson Insider hit the road Friday to see a pair of Clemson commitments play against each other as part of the 2018 Corky Kell Classic at Georgia State Stadium in Atlanta. Future Tigers Andrew Booth of Archer (Lawrenceville, Ga.) and Joseph Charleston of Milton (Milton, Ga.) faced each other to open the high school football season.

The game between Archer and Milton also featured Archer four-star safety Jalyn Phillips, who could soon join Booth and Charleston on the Tigers’ 2019 commit list.

Phillips (6-1, 195) is set to announce his commitment to either Clemson, Alabama or Oklahoma on Monday, the day he turns 18.

“I’m committing this Monday on my birthday,” Phillips told TCI. “So, I’m going to talk to my parents about it, pray about it overnight and Monday is going to be a great day for me.”

While Phillips will continue to think and pray about his decision leading up to the announcement, he says his mind is already made up.

“I know where I’m going, just waiting to announce it on my birthday,” he said.

As far as Clemson goes, Phillips has built a strong bond with Dabo Swinney and communicates with the head coach frequently.

“He’s a genuine person,” Phillips said. “We have a great relationship.”

Phillips also has a great relationship with Booth, and the two have talked a lot about teaming up with each other at the next level. Booth committed to Clemson on July 30, but Phillips said that won’t be a big factor in his own college choice — it is about where he fits best personally.

“We talk about it every day, playing together and everything,” Phillips said. “But it’s not based off playing with him or anything. It’s for the best for me and my parents. So it would be nice to play with him, but I’m going to do what’s best for me and think about it, pray about it every day.”

Phillips is rated as a four-star prospect by ESPN, which ranks him as the No. 24 safety in the country for the class of 2019.