Blue Chip Road Trip: Clemson in contact with 5-star Ohio State commit

Buford (Ga.) five-star offensive lineman Harry Miller helped pave the way for his team’s 40-14 victory over Tucker (Ga.) High School in the 2018 Corky Kell Classic at Georgia State Stadium on Friday night.

The Clemson Insider was in attendance and caught up with Miller after the game.

“It’s really exciting,” he said of the win. “We felt prepared through our preparation, and it’s really just looking for the opportunities and capitalizing on opportunities, and whoever makes the least mistakes wins. So, we just focused on execution.”

Miller (6-4, 310), a five-star prospect per the 247Sports Composite, committed to Ohio State in June.

He told TCI he has been hearing from other schools in the past couple of weeks since Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer was placed on administrative leave as the university investigates a report suggesting he was aware of allegations of domestic violence against former wide receivers coach Zach Smith in 2015.

“I’ve been hearing from some, but still right now, it’s kind of still doing their business and looking at what needs to be looked at,” Miller said. “So, it’s kind of just on call right now.”

Before committing to the Buckeyes, Miller had a top five comprised of Ohio State, Clemson, Georgia, Notre Dame and Stanford.

Clemson is among the schools that have been in contact with Miller, who said he has communicated mostly with offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell.

What is Caldwell’s message to Miller?

“Just that there’s always a spot at Clemson,” he said. “Those guys are great guys, and it’s an awesome place.”

Miller says he is still “with Ohio State,” but admitted he isn’t sure how the situation surrounding Meyer and the Buckeyes might impact his recruitment.

“I don’t know right now because I don’t want to make judgments based off of what I don’t know,” he said. “So, I’ll wait until the facts come out and then it just comes down to making the right call.”

Miller is ranked as a top-50 prospect in the 2019 class by all of the major recruiting services. He is ranked as high as the No. 29 overall prospect in the country by ESPN.