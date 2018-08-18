Clemson improves to 23-1-1 in season openers

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Miranda Weslake opened her senior season in thrilling fashion, notching the lone goal in the final 90 seconds of regulation to lead the Clemson women’s soccer team to a 1-0 win over Oregon State Friday night in Corvallis, Ore., in the season-opener for both teams.

The game scoreless through the first 88 and a half minutes, a Beaver foul set up a free kick by senior Sam Staab at the 88:32 mark. Lauren Harkes first picked up the loose ball in the box, and then Weslake found the back of the net for what turned out to be the game-winner.

There were many firsts on the night for keeper Maddie Weber. The sophomore not only made her first career start, but she also picked up her first career save and first career shutout in the victory.

Offensively, the Tigers outshot the Beavers 15-4, including 7-1 in shots on goal.

With the win, Clemson improved to 23-1-1 (.920) in season-opening matches, dating back to the program’s inaugural season in 1994. The win at Oregon State also marked the fourth consecutive year that the Tigers have opened the season with a road win.

Clemson travels south to Eugene, Ore., for its next contest against Oregon on Sunday, Aug. 19. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. The Tigers have a road match at South Carolina on Aug. 23, before returning to Historic Riggs Field on Sunday, Aug. 26 to host Indiana in their home season opener.

