Tour of Champions: 5-star Booth says there's no place like Clemson

ATLANTA — The Clemson Insider’s Tour of Champions series continued Friday night at Georgia State Stadium, where we watched five-star Clemson cornerback commitment Andrew Booth and Archer High School (Lawrenceville, Ga.) face off against four-star Clemson safety commitment Joseph Charleston and Milton (Ga.) High School in the season opener for both teams.

Booth did all he could to help his team — he played lockdown defense at corner in addition to playing on special teams, including as the punter, and making a couple of big catches on offense as a wide receiver — though Archer fell to Milton by a score of 21-19 in the finale of Friday’s action at the 2018 Corky Kell Classic.

“It was tiring,” Booth said, “but it’s for the team, so I put my all out there for my team.”

It was hard for Booth to speak about the game after such a heartbreaking loss, in which Milton made a defensive stand in the final moments to close out its victory. However, it was much easier for Booth to talk when the topic turned to his future home — Clemson.

Booth ended an intense recruitment late last month when he committed to Clemson on July 30.

“Like I say all the time when people ask, they do the right things uncommonly,” Booth said of his decision to choose Clemson. “They’re just different. It’s very genuine. There’s no other place like Clemson.”

Booth’s commitment came just three days after he attended the Tigers’ annual All In Cookout with a number of family members.

“They had a great time,” he said of the cookout. “It was great. … [The highlight was] probably the photoshoot thing, getting on stage and singing, just mingling with the other players.”

Booth’s recruitment came down to Clemson and Auburn, and it was a tight battle down the stretch. But for Clemson, it was “the people they have and the coaching staff” that gave the ACC’s Tigers the edge over the SEC’s Tigers, according to Booth.

“It was close,” he said, “but I knew where I had to be, where I wanted to go.”

While Friday night was disappointing for Booth, he definitely lived up to the hype and will be a great addition for the Tigers.

What can Clemson fans expect to see from him in the future?

“Physicality,” Booth said. “Just being a baller all over the field.”