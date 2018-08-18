What They Are Saying: Deshaun Watson

By: Robert MacRae | 2 hours ago Follow @clemsoninsider
Deshaun Watson threw his first touchdown pass of the year in Saturday night’s preseason game. In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said on Twitter about Watson.
Exactly what the @HoustonTexans wanted to see from @deshaunwatson. #409sports #12NewsNow pic.twitter.com/I0Tv2XrouH
— J Russell (@jrussellTV) August 19, 2018
Touchdown, Texans! Deshaun Watson looked SHARP on the opening drive vs. the 49ers and the O-line gave him time. #Texans #khou #HTownRush pic.twitter.com/JWj2dQ8Yjw
— The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) August 19, 2018
Fourth down. Touchdown.@deshaunwatson ➡️ @BruceElling10 pic.twitter.com/MKHeNBoEmr
— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) August 19, 2018
Deshaun Watson with a solid showing in front of the home crowd 👏 pic.twitter.com/N3W7bCjzzm
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) August 19, 2018
Deshaun Watson’s night is over.
Completed 5-of-8 for 73 yds & a TD in his only series of work.
— Drew Dougherty (@DoughertyDrew) August 19, 2018
4th & Goal?@deshaunwatson ➡️ Bruce Ellington. 🙌 #SFvsHOU pic.twitter.com/Puzgp3XnOi
— NFL (@NFL) August 19, 2018
.@deshaunwatson has arrived. pic.twitter.com/QscYVSlC3a
— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) August 18, 2018
Bill O'Brien at halftime: “[Deshaun Watson] was 5-for-8, but I think he was probably 8-for-8 with three drops."
— Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) August 19, 2018
On the #Texans 11-play, 79-yard scoring drive, @HoustonTexans QB Deshaun Watson completed 5-of-8 passes for 74 yards and one touchdown. Watson finishes the night with a 131.8 passer rating #TexansGameday #SFvsHOU pic.twitter.com/yvas60vhiW
— Texans PR (@TexansPR) August 19, 2018
DeAndre Hopkins raves about Deshaun Watson: 'What we can do is limitless.' https://t.co/YkBSED7t0N pic.twitter.com/T97aehouQt
— theScore (@theScore) August 19, 2018
ICYMI the 1st half of #Texans game – here's what you missed. @deshaunwatson played 1 series. He dropped back 8 times on 11 snaps, was 5-8, incl. a TD pass on 4th down. Also, CB Kevin Johnson suffered a concussion on 3rd play of game. Bademosi had an INT off a tipped ball. @KPRC2
— Adam Wexler (@KPRC2AdamW) August 19, 2018
The Tiger finds the Gamecock. And who says we all can’t get along??? @deshaunwatson➡️@BruceElling10 @abc_columbia pic.twitter.com/fqeO8B2WrE
— Mike Gillespie (@MikeABCColumbia) August 19, 2018
