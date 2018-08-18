What They Are Saying: Wayne Gallman

Former Clemson running back Wayne Gallman had a big night for the New York Giants on Friday as he scored two touchdowns in a preseason game.

In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what was said on Twitter about the former Clemson star.

I keep trying to tell people, Wayne Gallman is going to be a great offspeed pitch this season https://t.co/OAE4bDKcUS — Mike Golic Jr (@MGolicJR57) August 18, 2018

Wayne Gallman with TD rushing and receiving tonight for Giants. Had one of each in same game just twice in 42 games at Clemson. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) August 18, 2018

Wayne Gallman on his two touchdown day pic.twitter.com/nGg0S3NL2b — New York Giants (@Giants) August 18, 2018

Wayne Gallman man. How much more do we need to see? He's the #Giants second-best running back. Forces missed tackles, yards after contact through the interior, route running, great hands. He's not Barry Sanders but easily the Giants No. 2. #GiantsPride https://t.co/Q0oieCem34 — Dan Schneier (@DanSchneierNFL) August 18, 2018

Wayne Gallman on his second season: “I feel way more comfortable.” — New York Giants (@Giants) August 18, 2018

Wayne Gallman, back in the game at RB, scores his second touchdown of the game. Don't count him out in the Giants' running back rotation — albeit far behind Saquon Barkley and probably Jonathan Stewart, too. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) August 18, 2018

Is Giants Twitter OK this week or are they still losing their freaking minds because BACK-UP Davis Webb isn't elite? Webb to Wayne Gallman on the RB angle out of the backfield for the first score. #GiantsCamp pic.twitter.com/cqvrbo2Yqc — Elite Sports NY (@EliteSportsNY) August 17, 2018

Shurmur on Wayne Gallman: “When you see a young man who’s fighting to be good have success in a game— it doesn’t matter if it’s a preseason game, when you cross the goal line there’s a feeling you get, and he did it twice.” — New York Giants (@Giants) August 18, 2018

Giants 2nd year RB Wayne Gallman was impressive last night, could be a nice complementary back to Barkley. Here he is absolutely cooking the Lions 2017 1st round LB Jarrad Davis for a TD. pic.twitter.com/YtuvC0ws1J — Mad Man Scouting (@MadManScouting) August 18, 2018