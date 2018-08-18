Who will lead the Tigers in 2018?

Second-ranked Clemson is looking to solve a quarterback quandary as it approaches the 2018 football season.

Veteran starter Kelly Bryant, who led the Tigers to a College Football Playoff berth last year, is battling with highly-touted freshman Trevor Lawrence for the starting job.

Bryant was responsible for 24 touchdowns in 2017 and his 12 wins set the Clemson record for a first-year starter.

Lawrence is one of the most sought-after recruits in Tigers’ history, with a 52-2 high school record while throwing for over 13,000 yards.

Who will be the man for the Tigers in 2018?

