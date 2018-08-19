Dixon continues to be electric in training camp

Like at quarterback and at tight end, Clemson is loaded at the running back position.

The Tigers’ two leading rushers from 2017 are back in Travis Etienne and Tavien Feaster and both came into camp one and two on the depth chart. Senior Adam Choice is not far behind and has probably had the best camp of any of the running backs to this point overall.

Then there is freshman Lyn-J Dixon, who has put himself in the conversation for playing in the fall. The Butler, Ga., native, along with freshman receiver Justyn Ross, has been the talk of training camp, busting through the line and making electrifying runs all throughout camp.

Clemson co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach Tony Elliott gives a little breakdown on each running back and what he has seem from them through the first 13 days of practice.

Elliott on Lyn-J Dixon

“Lyn-J, with the ball, is a lot like Travis in last year’s camp. With the ball in his hands, he runs a lot bigger than his size. He is hard to tackle. He just continues to make plays. There is still room for improvement in pass protection which is going to be expected. He is a physical kid. He does not mind throwing it up in there, but from a knowledge standpoint, you are talking going from a high school level playing Class A Football and now you are out here going against Coach (Brent Venables) and all of the things that he does on defense which is really, really challenging him. But with the ball in his hands, he is playing fast and is making plays.”

Elliott says Choice is making plays

“Adam has put together two really, really good scrimmages back-to-back. He is making plays in both the passing game and in the running game.”

Elliott on Etienne

“You know, Travis is Travis. He finds his spot to make plays.”

Elliott is pleased with Feaster’s progress coming off the knee injury

“I have been pleased with Tavien. You know Tavien is moving a little bit better, a little bit quicker coming off that knee (injury) and he has been making plays.”

Elliott on who is the most electric player right now

“We really have a lot of competition, but Lyn-J is the guy right now that when he touches the ball he seems to be the most electric.”